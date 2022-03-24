Home / Trending / Man makes wooden treadmill that works. Video wows KTR and Anand Mahindra
Man makes wooden treadmill that works. Video wows KTR and Anand Mahindra

KTR and Anand Mahindra both took to Twitter to re-share the video showing the man creating an wooden treadmill that works.
The image is taken from the viral video of the wooden workable treadmill that wowed both KTR and Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@ArunBee)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 06:07 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A man is receiving applaud from many on Twitter including Telangana minster KT Rama Rao and business tycoon Anand Mahindra for his amazing workable wooden treadmill. There is a chance that the video showcasing the man’s skills will leave you amazed too.

Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula posted the video a few days ago. “Amazing treadmill that works without power,” they wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a man working with pieces cut in different sizes and shapes. The clip then goes on to show how the man assembles everything to create the wooden equipment.

KTR while re-sharing the video wrote, “Wow!” along with two clapping hands emoticons. He also tagged the official Twitter handle of T- Works, an initiative of government of Telangana, and added, “Please connect and help him scale up.”

Mahindra also shared words of praise to appreciate the man’s creation. “In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill.I want one…,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video of the wooden treadmill?

