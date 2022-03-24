Man makes wooden treadmill that works. Video wows KTR and Anand Mahindra

A man is receiving applaud from many on Twitter including Telangana minster KT Rama Rao and business tycoon Anand Mahindra for his amazing workable wooden treadmill. There is a chance that the video showcasing the man’s skills will leave you amazed too.

Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula posted the video a few days ago. “Amazing treadmill that works without power,” they wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a man working with pieces cut in different sizes and shapes. The clip then goes on to show how the man assembles everything to create the wooden equipment.

KTR while re-sharing the video wrote, “Wow!” along with two clapping hands emoticons. He also tagged the official Twitter handle of T- Works, an initiative of government of Telangana, and added, “Please connect and help him scale up.”

Mahindra also shared words of praise to appreciate the man’s creation. “In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill.I want one…,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Amazing treadmill that works without power. pic.twitter.com/iTOVuzj6va — Arunn Bhagavathula చి లిపి (@ArunBee) March 17, 2022

