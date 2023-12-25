Man’s unique way to fix pressure cooker, mixer clocks over 117 million views. Watch

A video of a man repairing a mixer, pressure cooker, and frying pan has taken social media by storm. You might be wondering why? Well, it is his incredible speed coupled with the unconventional methods. While many reacted to the video saying that he is the ‘fastest fixer’ they have ever seen, others joked that he is completing the work of ’10 business days in one’. Man repairing faulty items in his shop. (Instagram/@chotutufan)

“Repairing cooker mixture frypan in a few seconds,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the man fixing a frying pan by striking it with a wooden cylindrical rod. As the video goes on, he fixes a mixer, followed by a pressure cooker, each in a unique way. What’s more, he repairs them without even asking the customers about the issues they are facing with their products. Throughout the video, people can be seen recording and watching him repair their items.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch this man repair a mixer and pressure cooker here:

The video that has gone crazy viral was shared seven days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over two million likes and numerous comments from people.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Is the shop called- ishowspeed?” joked an individual.

Another added, “Koi gana chala do dance lag raha hai [Someone play the song, looks like he is dancing].”

“10 business days in one,” wrote a third.

A fourth expressed, “Dude speedrunning the job.”

“He is the fastest fixer I know,” joined a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?