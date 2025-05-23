Massive ostrich takes a stroll on busy Kerala street, internet stunned: ‘Looks like Jumanji came alive’

A video showing a massive ostrich strolling along a bustling street in Edathala, located in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, has captured the internet’s attention. Shared by the Instagram page Feels of Kochi, the clip captures the surreal moment as the bird casually makes its way down the road, much to the amazement of onlookers. A massive ostrich escaped and wandered a busy road in Edathala, Kerala.(Instagram/feels_of_kochi)

The most striking part of the footage shows a man gesturing at the ostrich, seemingly guiding its path. Incredibly, the bird appears to follow his directions and continues on its way, almost as if obeying traffic rules. The unexpected encounter has since captivated many, with the video garnering over 7.3 million views.

Watch the clip here:

An unusual pet escape

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Liji Rakesh, president of the Edathala panchayat, shed light on the bizarre incident. “The ostrich is among three or four such birds being reared by a private individual at his home. They are being taken care of as pets. That day, one particular ostrich got loose and came out on the road where people were surprised and took photos and videos. It may have travelled a few hundred metres before it was caught and brought back to the individual's home. A lot of people called me asking about it after videos of it went viral on social media,” Rakesh explained.

The sight of the towering bird on the street left many locals both amused and concerned.

Internet reacts

The incident quickly sparked a wave of humorous responses online. Social media users were quick to chime in with their take on the surreal scene. One amused viewer wrote, “Someone is playing Jumanji for real,” capturing the bizarre nature of the moment. Another quipped, “That bird’s got better road sense than most drivers here.” A third user joked, “Just Kerala things – elephants in the temple, ostriches on the street.”

Another commented, “Imagine getting stuck in traffic because an ostrich is taking a stroll.” One user couldn’t resist pointing out, “That guy directing the bird deserves a traffic cop badge.”