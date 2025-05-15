Menu Explore
Kerala woman driving caravan to Ladakh on epic road trip across 18 states leaves internet in awe

ByHT Trending Desk
May 15, 2025 07:05 PM IST

A woman’s family caravan trip through Karnataka captured on Instagram has gone viral, drawing millions of views and heartfelt admiration.

A Kerala woman driving a caravan on a family trip from Kerala to Ladakh documented their journey across Karnataka, sharing it on Instagram. The video quickly went viral, garnering an impressive 53.2 million views. The footage offers a glimpse into a unique travel experience, featuring a caravan that serves as a fully equipped home on wheels.

The video amassed more than 50 million views. (Instagram/@puthettutravelvlog)
The video amassed more than 50 million views. (Instagram/@puthettutravelvlog)

The video’s caption simply read, “At Karnataka, Caravan Trip,” but the response from viewers was anything but simple. Many flooded the comments section with heart emojis and words of appreciation for the cosy and practical setup.

Take a look at the video:

In other videos, she documented the caravan’s interior, highlighting features such as bunk beds perfect for comfortable sleep, a well-organised kitchen, cupboards for storing clothes, and even a compact fridge. Viewers expressed curiosity about the cost of the caravan, with many asking how much such a mobile home would set them back.

The Instagram handle Puthettu Travel Vlog, which has amassed over 650,000 followers, features numerous videos documenting her adventurous journeys driving the caravan. Her engaging content and relatable videos have won the admiration of many, with countless users praising her for showcasing a unique blend of travel and family life.

Covering a distance of over 3,000 kilometres from Kerala to Ladakh, she has shared multiple videos along the way, capturing highlights of the journey and life on the road. Travelling as a family of seven, including a 3-year-old child, they are on an ambitious road trip covering 18 states across India in their caravan.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
