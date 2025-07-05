Maths puzzle: Only a true genius can solve this brain teaser without a calculator

While many scroll past riddles and puzzles without a second thought, there’s a growing number of online users who pause, squint, and dive headfirst into these brain-twisting challenges. For them, a new maths teaser making the rounds on social media is the latest mental hurdle to clear. A tricky puzzle shared on X left the internet puzzled.(X/@ganeshuor)

A simple question or a tricky trap?

The teaser in question comes from X (formerly Twitter) user Ganesh UOR, who is known for regularly sharing thought-provoking brain teasers. The puzzle reads:

"Brain test: Divide 90 by half and then add 25. Only genius will answer."

Check out the puzzle here:

The puzzle is cleverly worded to sound simple at first glance, but it challenges the reader’s understanding of basic mathematical concepts, often leading to unexpected interpretations and lively online debate.

Previous puzzles sparked similar debate

This isn’t the first time Ganesh UOR has caused a stir with a numerical brain teaser. In an earlier post, the user challenged followers with another riddle:

“Easy maths: 30 + 30 + 30 + 10 × 3”

That too ignited a debate among users over how to correctly approach the expression and, more importantly, whether people were remembering the correct order of operations from their school days.

Why brain teasers remain internet favourites

The fun and the challenge of these puzzles comes from how simple they look. They are quick to read and often have a surprise in them. On social media, they give people a short break and a chance to test how sharp they are. Sometimes, they also remind people of old maths rules they may have forgotten.

So, have you figured it out yet?