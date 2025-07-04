Brain teaser challenge: How many animals can you spot in this tricky image?

Brain teasers have long served as an engaging way to challenge one’s attention, logic, and perception. While many of them seem deceptively simple at first, a closer look often reveals hidden layers that test even the sharpest minds. One such puzzle has recently gone viral, leaving users debating over a seemingly easy question: “How many animals?” A visual brain teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users. (Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The puzzle

The riddle in question was shared on Facebook by a user named Arshdeep Soni. The image shows a sketch of an elephant, but it comes with a twist — hidden within the illustration are multiple animals carefully camouflaged into the elephant's body and surroundings. The challenge is simple: count all the animals in the image.

What appears straightforward at first quickly proves to be a true test of observation. While the elephant is the most obvious, other creatures are cleverly disguised within its body lines and background textures.

Check out the puzzle here:

Online reactions pour in

The puzzle has received over 300 comments on Facebook, with users sharing wildly different answers and interpretations. One puzzled user commented, “I can see ten, but my son says nine. Now we’re arguing!” Another chimed in with, “Found seven so far — or maybe I’m just seeing things now.”

Some users were more confident in their analysis. “There are definitely ten. Look closely near the legs and ears,” one claimed. Another added, “It’s a test of patience. The longer you stare, the more you find!”

The challenge even sparked playful frustration. “Is that a fish or a bird near the tail?” wrote one commenter. Another joked, “My brain hurts, I give up. Tell me the answer already!”

The fun in not knowing

What makes such puzzles so popular is not just the solution, but the process of discovery. These illusions play on our tendency to see the obvious while missing the hidden, reminding us to slow down and observe more carefully.

So — how many animals can you spot?