‘Maui loves you’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s adorable message for little girl is winning hearts

If you’re a frequent visitor on Instagram, you may have come across some of the adorable posts shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Other than sharing his workout sessions and funny banters with his daughters, Johnson also posts wholesome messages and love for his young fans all over the world. His recent post is no different. Johnson shared a special message for a specially-abled girl named Indy Llew and the wholesome post is enough to make your heart melt.

“It’s 1am and I just got sent this beautiful vid of a VERY special & strong little girl named Indy Llew. Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs! Love you, MAUI,” reads the caption. The first clip of the post shows Johnson sharing the message and appreciating Llew’s singing on one of the tracks from the movie Moana. Johnson, who plays the role of Maui in the movie, also encourages Llew to keep pursuing her dreams no matter what.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on May 2, the clip has garnered over 4.4 million likes and tons of appreciative comments. People showered the adorable video of the little girl singing with heart emojis. Many expressed their gratitude for Johnson’s heartfelt message to make the little one’s day brighter. Others simply couldn’t stop swooning over the wholesome clip.

“Gosh, this little girl just melts my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are a real motivation for us thanks for motivating us every day,” commented another. “This is just so wholesome. You’re a champ,” said a third.

What do you think of this post?