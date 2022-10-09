Medicine laureate Svante Pääbo's colleagues celebrated his Nobel Prize win in a fun way. Watch

Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo received this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine for "his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution." He dodged all the technical challenges to obtain genome sequencing of our closest extinct relative, the Neanderthal, and another extinct hominin, the Denisova. He further established that Homo Sapiens mixed with Neanderthals and Denisovans when they co-existed, and this has resulted in the introgression of archaic DNA in modern-day humans. As Pääbo won the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking discoveries, congratulatory messages poured in from around the world. Amid this, a video recorded by Benjamin Vernot has surfaced online. It shows the Nobel laureate's colleagues celebrating his prestigious win by throwing him into a pond amid cheers and applause. One of them even throws a safety ring for him.

Nobel Prize organization shared the video on their official Instagram handle and wrote, "Our new medicine laureate Svante Pääbo made a splash when his colleagues at Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany, threw him into a pond." They further highlighted that one is normally given a success bath when one receives a PhD. “Normally the tradition of throwing a colleague into the pond is carried out when somebody receives a PhD, but the team decided to do it to celebrate Pääbo's #NobelPrize as well,” they added.

Watch the celebratory video posted by the Nobel Prize organization on Instagram below:

