Meet the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to choose career as a power-lifter
Saima Ubaid has become the first woman from Kashmir to chose a career as a power-lifter and securing a gold medal in the sport.
Saima said her husband Ubaiz Hafiz, who is himself a power-lifter trained her and helped her achieve this milestone.
"I suffered from excessive weight gain when I joined the gym. My husband helped me lose the excess weight. He trained me and lead the path to the carrier as a weight-lifter," she said.
For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting Association had organized the powerlifting competition for women in Srinagar. Men and women from all over the state participated in the event.
In December 2020, the 4th Kashmir Powerlifting, Benchpress, and Deadlift Championship was organized. Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255 kgs.
She said that she wanted to be an example for the women who cut their own wings by societal pressure.
"Even after marriage and a kid, I continued the sport as I wanted to show women that they can achieve whatever they dream for. No societal pressure will stop you from achieving your dreams if you are dedicated," Saima said.
Her husband said that he only guided the path for her.
"I saw she had natural strength to lift weights that is essential for powerlifting. Then I proposed the idea of the sport and she agreed. We then started preparing for the competition and by God's grace she achieved a great milestone," Ubaid said.
Saima has done her Bachelors in Home Science from Government College for Women, Srinagar. She is now working as a trainer for females and simultaneously work-out for herself. (ANI)
