Megha Rajagopalan posts dad’s reaction to her winning Pulitzer, Meena Harris reacts

The Internet is filled with funny stories about how some dads react to the big achievements of their children in a very calm way. This post by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Megha Rajagopalan is a hilarious addition to that lot. Her share has now left many chuckling, including US vice president Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

Megha Rajagopalan shared a screenshot on Twitter. It shows a brief conversation between her and her father. “Congratulations Megha. Mom just forwarded me. Pulitzer prize. Well done,” reads the message from her father.

Understated Indian dad reaction pic.twitter.com/bdE7I0Kaq2 — Megha Rajagopalan (@meghara) June 11, 2021

Shared on June 12, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and several reactions. Many resonated with Megha Rajagopalan’s tweet. Others simply shared their stories of getting lukewarm appreciations from their dads after achieving something big. Some simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris also commented under the post. In another tweet, on the same post, she also congratulated Megha Rajagopalan.

Also congrats!!!!! — Meena Harris (@meena) June 11, 2021

I think this is pretty universal Dad reaction.



We expect our kids to do better in life than we did. When that inevitably happens, we get a little crabby. Secretly, we didn't expect you to achieve so much so fast, and we're jealous.



My eldest is 9 and I'm already feeling this. — David Brown (@dmlb2000) June 11, 2021

Thought my dad would be more sentimental about an old pic of mine 😂 🤨



“Good” pic.twitter.com/8Ym7oY5bQK — Anita💉💉:pass the John Lewis VR Bill now! (@jfcwtf) June 11, 2021

"Just one Pulitzer? Why not two? Only one of your articles during all the year was okay?" — vhj (@vhj2012) June 11, 2021

Still not a doctor, Megha, but...well done, Beti. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2021

Megha Rajagopalan, along with her two colleagues Alison Killing and Christo Buschek, won the prestigious prize. Check out the official announcement by The Pulitzer Prizes.

What are your thoughts Megha Rajagopalan’s chat with her dad?

