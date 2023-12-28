Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years on guitar. Watch

A video of the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma performing at a cafe has been gaining popularity on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video shows him playing an electric guitar alongside a band. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma performing at a cafe. (Instagram/@conrad_k_sangma)

“Another rocking night. Iron maiden this time,” wrote Sangma while sharing the video on Instagram. The clip shows him playing the tunes of Wasted Years by Iron Maiden on the electric guitar. As he performs on stage, the audience can be heard cheering for him. Some are even seen recording his performance on their smartphones.

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed over 1.5 lakh times. The video has also collected over 15,000 likes. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions here:

“You nailed it, sir. Awesome! This is so good!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bohot sundar bajate ho sahab [Sir, you play very beautifully].”

“Once a rockstar, always a rockstar,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Superb. You rocked the stage, sir.”

“Hats off to your amazing talent, sir,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Damn!”

About Wasted Years:

Iron Maiden released Wasted Years as a single in 1986. It was the first single which was solely written by the band’s guitarist, Adrian Smith, who also provided backing vocals.