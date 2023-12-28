close_game
News / Trending / Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years on guitar. Watch

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years on guitar. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 28, 2023 06:31 PM IST

An individual reacted to Meghalaya CM playing Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years on guitar and wrote, “Superb. You rocked the stage, sir.”

A video of the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma performing at a cafe has been gaining popularity on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video shows him playing an electric guitar alongside a band.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma performing at a cafe. (Instagram/@conrad_k_sangma)
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma performing at a cafe. (Instagram/@conrad_k_sangma)

“Another rocking night. Iron maiden this time,” wrote Sangma while sharing the video on Instagram. The clip shows him playing the tunes of Wasted Years by Iron Maiden on the electric guitar. As he performs on stage, the audience can be heard cheering for him. Some are even seen recording his performance on their smartphones.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed over 1.5 lakh times. The video has also collected over 15,000 likes. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions here:

“You nailed it, sir. Awesome! This is so good!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bohot sundar bajate ho sahab [Sir, you play very beautifully].”

“Once a rockstar, always a rockstar,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Superb. You rocked the stage, sir.”

“Hats off to your amazing talent, sir,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Damn!”

About Wasted Years:

Iron Maiden released Wasted Years as a single in 1986. It was the first single which was solely written by the band’s guitarist, Adrian Smith, who also provided backing vocals.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

