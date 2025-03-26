Melania Trump’s Dior wedding dress is ‘up for auction’ 20 years later? eBay seller claims, shares pics as ‘proof’

How much would the 20-year-old wedding dress of the US' current First Lady sell for? According to an eBay seller, the price starts at $45,000 and could go up to any amount. The seller, Svjabc1, listed a dress on the platform, claiming it belonged to Melania Trump. She alleged that she wore the same dress at her own wedding in 2010 after purchasing the gown for $70,000. However, a source told WWD that it could not be Trump’s dress, and the original John Galliano-designed Dior haute couture gown is kept in Mar-a-Lago. Melania Trump wearing a Christian Dior gown during her wedding with Donald Trump (L). A dress listed on eBay (R). (Instagram/realdonaldtrump, Ebay)

What does the eBay listing say?

The listing claims that the Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed for Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding to Donald Trump has hand-sewn Swarovski crystals and a 13-foot-long train.

“Because Melania Trump was a size 0-2, I had to have this dress made a little bigger, as I was a size 4-6,” the seller claimed, adding that she purchased it in 2010. She then listed the changes she claims she made to the dress.

“I added a new layer of satin to the bottom of the dress and a few more embroidery pieces on the top, plus there was a new layer of fabric that was added to the back of the dress and straps as my chest is much bigger than Melania,” the seller wrote.

The seller also shared pictures of Melania Trump in the gown and a few of a dress, which she claims is the same. However, the listing does not include a certificate of authentication. As of now, 143 people have been ‘watching’ the listing.

Pics shared by a seller on eBay claiming it's Melania Trump’s Dior wedding dress. (eBay)

According to a 2005 Vogue article, Melania Trump's wedding dress is made from 300 feet of material and embroidered with over 1,500 crystal rhinestones and pearls.