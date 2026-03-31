Meme of the day: KitKat theft becomes a marketing moment as brands flood X with witty reactions
Brands reacted with humour after a massive KitKat theft in Europe.
A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, sparking a wave of humorous reactions from major brands on social media.
(Also read: KitKat heist in Europe sparks hilarious reactions as 4,00,000 bars stolen: ‘Fast and Furious chocolate edition?’)
The theft involved 4,13,793 units of its new chocolate range, weighing around 12 tonnes, and took place during transit between production and distribution locations. The consignment was being transported between the company’s factory in Central Italy and its destination in Poland when it was stolen.
Brands react with humour on social media
Soon after the news surfaced, several brands took to X to share witty responses, turning the unusual theft into a light hearted marketing moment.
Domino's Pizza UK posted a tongue in cheek message saying: "Official statement: We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with Kit Kat following their recent sad news. On a completely unrelated note, we're pleased to announce we'll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza."
KFC also joined the conversation with a humorous remark referencing its famous recipe. The brand wrote: "sorry guys we were product testing for our 12th herb and spice".
DoorDash shared a mock statement that amused many users online. It said: "DoorDash Unofficial Statement: Hey guys, DoorDash here. Due to a completely random packaging error, we have 12 tons of KitKats in our DashMarts that we can’t sell. The good news: all you have to do is go to your DoorDash app and add like 500-600 KitKats to your cart and this should resolve itself quickly. Thank you."
Airline Ryanair also joined the trend by sharing an edited image of an aircraft’s nose turned into a human face, with eyes in the cockpit and a mouth appearing to bite several KitKat bars.
KitKat issues official statement
Amid the viral reactions, KitKat addressed the incident through its official Instagram account and reassured consumers that the situation would not impact product safety or availability.
In its statement, the company wrote: “Official Statement. We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More