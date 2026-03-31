Meme of the day: KitKat theft becomes a marketing moment as brands flood X with witty reactions

A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, sparking a wave of humorous reactions from major brands on social media. Several brands shared witty posts after 12 tonnes of KitKat were stolen. (X)

(Also read: KitKat heist in Europe sparks hilarious reactions as 4,00,000 bars stolen: ‘Fast and Furious chocolate edition?’)

The theft involved 4,13,793 units of its new chocolate range, weighing around 12 tonnes, and took place during transit between production and distribution locations. The consignment was being transported between the company’s factory in Central Italy and its destination in Poland when it was stolen.

Brands react with humour on social media Soon after the news surfaced, several brands took to X to share witty responses, turning the unusual theft into a light hearted marketing moment.

Domino's Pizza UK posted a tongue in cheek message saying: "Official statement: We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with Kit Kat following their recent sad news. On a completely unrelated note, we're pleased to announce we'll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza."