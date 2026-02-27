Meme of the day: Viral meme sums up Pakistan’s uncertain road to T20 World Cup semi finals
A viral meme summed up Pakistan’s uncertain T20 World Cup campaign.
Pakistan’s Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 is hanging by a thread after their defeat to England, leaving the team with almost no margin for error and little control over their own destiny. While calculations around qualification continue to dominate discussions, social media has responded in its own way, with a viral meme perfectly capturing the humour surrounding Pakistan’s situation.
Meme reflects cricket rivalry humour
One particular meme has gained significant traction online, using a popular Indian Idol reaction template to comment on cricket rivalries in a humorous way.
In the top panel, three judges are shown with different national flags placed above them. The New Zealand flag appears on the left, the England flag sits above the middle judge, and the Sri Lanka flag is placed above the judge on the right. The caption reads, “Aap semifinal mein nhi aa sakte,” which translates to “You cannot come to the semifinal.” The judges symbolically represent teams that have either secured or are expected to secure places in the knockout stage.
In the bottom panel, a contestant whose face has been edited to resemble Pakistani player Babar Azam appears with the Pakistan flag above his head. He responds with, “To mereko kaha aana hai?” meaning, “Then where am I supposed to go?”
Check out the meme here:
Pakistan’s qualification hopes explained
The Salman Ali Agha led side currently finds itself in a precarious position. Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi finals now depend entirely on the outcome of the England versus New Zealand match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Pakistan are yet to win a game in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 stage, while England have already sealed a spot in the last four.
The current standings in Super 8 Group 2 are as follows:
England lead the table with four points from two matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.491. New Zealand sit second with three points and an impressive NRR of +3.050. Pakistan have one point from two matches with an NRR of -0.461, while Sri Lanka remain at the bottom with zero points and an NRR of -2.800.
Pakistan have only one match remaining, against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
What Pakistan need to qualify
If England defeat New Zealand, Pakistan and New Zealand could both finish on three points, provided Pakistan beat Sri Lanka. In that scenario, qualification will be decided by Net Run Rate. Pakistan would require New Zealand to lose heavily and then secure a dominant victory over Sri Lanka to overturn the NRR gap.
However, if New Zealand beat England, Pakistan will be eliminated even before their final match, as they will not be able to match the Blackcaps’ points tally. A washed out match between England and New Zealand would also end Pakistan’s campaign regardless of their result against Sri Lanka.
