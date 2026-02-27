Meme of the day: Viral meme sums up Pakistan’s uncertain road to T20 World Cup semi finals

Pakistan’s Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 is hanging by a thread after their defeat to England, leaving the team with almost no margin for error and little control over their own destiny. While calculations around qualification continue to dominate discussions, social media has responded in its own way, with a viral meme perfectly capturing the humour surrounding Pakistan’s situation. A viral meme captured Pakistan’s tense Super 8 situation, joking about their struggle to reach the semi final after a defeat. (X/@Being_Humor)

Meme reflects cricket rivalry humour One particular meme has gained significant traction online, using a popular Indian Idol reaction template to comment on cricket rivalries in a humorous way.

In the top panel, three judges are shown with different national flags placed above them. The New Zealand flag appears on the left, the England flag sits above the middle judge, and the Sri Lanka flag is placed above the judge on the right. The caption reads, “Aap semifinal mein nhi aa sakte,” which translates to “You cannot come to the semifinal.” The judges symbolically represent teams that have either secured or are expected to secure places in the knockout stage.

In the bottom panel, a contestant whose face has been edited to resemble Pakistani player Babar Azam appears with the Pakistan flag above his head. He responds with, “To mereko kaha aana hai?” meaning, “Then where am I supposed to go?”

