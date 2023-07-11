Men dance to Dagabaaz Re, their expressions stun people

Instagram is a platform filled with dance videos that show incredible talents of people. One such video showing an amazing performance by two dancers has left people amazed. The video shows the men dancing to the hit Hindi track Dagabaaz Re. The image shows two men dancing to Dagabaaz Re.( Instagram/@rahulsharma.rg)

The video is posted just with the name of the song. The caption also explains that the men seen dancing in the video are choreographer Rahul Sharma and dancer Anmol Sood. The song is from the film Dabangg 2. It is picturised on Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

What does the video show?

The video opens to show the dancers in Indian attire. One of them is sitting on the floor and the other person is sitting behind him on a stool. Throughout the video, they retain their positions and dance to the song while showing incredible expressions.

Take a look at the video of the dance performance to Dagabaaz Re:

Did the video leave you saying ‘Wow’? Well, you’re certainly not alone. There were many Instagram users who took to the comments section of the video to share how the clip has left them impressed.

Here’s how people reacted to the men dancing to Dagabaaz Re:

“The Man in White and his Expressions. I have lost count on how many times I've re-watched it,” praised an Instagram user. “Wait a damn minute, let's talk about the expression,” joined another. “So beautiful,” added a third. “Ohooo expressions to dekhoooo,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on May 16. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 50,000 likes. What are your thoughts on the men’s dance performance to Dagabaaz Re.