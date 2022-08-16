Men travel to all 50 US states in a bit more than 5 days, make world record

With a quick trip that covered all 50 states that make up the United States of America in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes, a group of travellers shattered the global record. Along with friends Pavel "Pasha" Krechetov of Austin and Abdullahi Salah of Minneapolis, Peter McConville of Austin set out on the expedition. The men set out from Vermont in an effort to beat Thomas Cannon and Justin Morris' time of 5 days, 16 hours, and 20 minutes for seeing all 50 states. In a report by KXAN-TV, one gets to know that the group left Vermont and travelled across the entire country before giving up their rental car and taking a flight from Washington to Alaska before ending their journey in Hawaii. They drove for 120 hours and covered a distance of more than 7,200 miles while spending almost $12,000 on petrol, food, lodging, and other expenses.

According to Hawaii News Now, they ended their adventure in Hawaii and celebrated their accomplishment by indulging in some local food. They also additionally wrote, "Pit stops had to be chosen wisely because learning early on in the drive, the friends realized it could cost them their record."

Take a look at the video by KXAN-TV:

Shared on August 15 on YouTube, this video now has over 1,000 views.