Men's in-sync classical performance will make your jaw drop

A duo has taken social media by storm for their amazing classical dance performance to a mashup of the song Rangilo Maro Dholna. Since being shared, this video has won the hearts of many. (Also Read: Woman's Bharatanatyam dance performance outside Washington Monument is viral. Watch) Snapshot of the men performing classical dance.(Instagram/@Rahul Sharma)

This dance video was shared on Instagram by user Rahul Sharma. It shows two men, each wearing ghungroo. As the music plays, they match the beats of the song and energetically dance to it.

Watch the video of the duo performing Kathak here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The share has also received more than one lakh likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to express their views on this dance performance.

Here's what people are saying about this Kathak performance:

An individual wrote, "It's a complete banger." A second added, "Too good man!" A third posted, "It's beyond mesmerising." "You guys caught every beat and I don't have words to express," said a fourth. A fifth expressed, "Beautifully done, just wow." A sixth added, "This deserves millions of views and likes."

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you like their Kathak performance?