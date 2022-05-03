Met Gala 2022: Surprise proposal on red carpet wows people. Seen pics yet?

A post about a love story that played out at the Met Gala 2022 has left many amazed and saying 'aww.' This event is a wonderful night for many. However, it became all the more special for Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs, Laurie Cumbo, because of what her partner Bobby Digi Olisa did. He went down on one knee at the steps of the venue to propose to his love. Spoiler alert: She said yes.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event took place, shared the wonderful story on their official Instagram page along with two pictures of the engaged couple. “Congrats to NYC Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs @cmlauriecumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa who got engaged on the #MetGala red carpet tonight—an amazing moment on an amazing night!” they wrote while posting the pictures.

The post has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 97,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow! How stunning!” wrote an Instagram user. “Congrats! (the “wow” faces of people behind them are hilarious),” posted another. “So very sweet,” commented a third.

