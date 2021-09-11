Mexican rapper gets gold chain hooks implanted into scalp. Shares pics, videos

A series of posts shared by Mexican rapper Dan Sur about his new look on his personal Instagram page have created a lot of stir online. The pictures and videos show him rocking an assortment of gold chain hooks as “hair”.

The 23-year-old got the chain hooks surgically implanted into his scalp as he wanted to “do something different,” reports Metro. He underwent the surgery back in April and since then his Instagram page has been filled with images and videos of him showing his “golden hair” to his followers.

Here’s a post where he is showing off his new ‘hairstyle’ while eating pizza:

Take a look at some other posts shared by the rapper:

‘The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,’ Dan said in one of his videos, reports Metro.

What are your thoughts on the videos and the images shared by the rapper?

