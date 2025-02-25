Micro-retirement: Gen Z’s bold escape from burnout. Is this the answer to work-life balance?

For decades, the traditional career path followed a straightforward trajectory—work tirelessly for decades, save for the future, and retire in old age. But a growing number of people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, are rejecting this model in favour of micro-retirements—planned career breaks taken every few years to focus on personal fulfilment. Micro-retirements are planned career breaks taken every few years to focus on personal fulfilment.(Pexel)

The concept isn’t entirely new. It was first popularised in 2007 by Timothy Ferriss in his book The 4-Hour Workweek. However, it has recently resurfaced, thanks to social media, where users are showcasing extended sabbaticals spent travelling, pursuing hobbies, or simply taking a break from work stress.

Gen Z workers are reshaping the workforce by prioritising a healthy work-life balance. Last year, they were expected to outnumber Baby Boomers in the American workforce for the first time, driving shifts in workplace culture, reports the Forbes. Meanwhile, an estimated 13% of retirees plan to re-enter the job market in 2025, fuelling a trend known as "The Great Retiree Return." At the same time, younger employees are embracing "micro-retirement"—short career breaks taken throughout their working years.

Adama Lorna, a major proponent of this trend, took a six-month micro-retirement after being inspired by Ferriss’s book. She explains, “Instead of waiting until you’re 60 or 70 to travel the world and indulge in hobbies, you do them while you have your youth, your energy, and health.”

Unlike traditional sabbaticals, which are often job-protected and employer-approved, micro-retirements are designed to be a lifestyle. Many individuals plan to work for a few years, save aggressively, then take a break before repeating the cycle indefinitely. Some aim to work three years and then take a year off, creating a work-rest balance that lasts throughout their lives.

The rise of career catfishing

As work culture evolves, another phenomenon is emerging among Gen Zs—career catfishing. Generation Z’s entry into the corporate world has been defined by distinct behaviours, from so-called “annoying” workplace habits to parents attending their job interviews. Now, the youngest professionals are making headlines with the trend called “career catfishing.”

According to a report by CVGenius, an online résumé platform, this phenomenon occurs when Gen Z employees accept job offers but fail to show up on their first day without notifying their employers. The report identifies this as a growing act of defiance among workers under 27.

The study revealed that 34% of Gen Z workers admitted to skipping their first day of work without notifying their employers, viewing it as an assertion of their independence. This behaviour comes in response to the frustrations of the job hunt, which often involves lengthy applications, multiple interviews, and delays from hiring managers. Through career catfishing, Gen Z workers aim to shift the power dynamic in their favour.