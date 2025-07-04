Search
Millionaire wishes ‘adopted country’ US on 4th of July while advising Indians: ‘The way I see it…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Sabeer Bhatia is an Indian-origin millionaire who currently resides in the USA. He often shares tweets criticising India's infrastructure and economy.

Sabeer Bhatia, the Indian-American co-founder of Hotmail, has irked social media with his latest post. In his Fourth of July message, commemorating US Independence Day, Bhatia also directed a piece of advice toward his Indian followers.

Bhatia started his post with an American flag emoticon and wrote, “Happy 250th Anniversary to my adopted country.” He completed the line with an Indian flag emoji.

In the next line, he shared advice for Indian citizens on how they can turn their country into a nation like America: “The way I see it, India can become as prosperous as the US—all it takes is a change in the way its citizens think.”

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

The share prompted mixed reactions. While some enraged social media users called out Bhatia for his tweet, a few supported him. An individual remarked, “Your adopted country, the USA, has clearly demonstrated its insatiable appetite for committing genocide. It has waged wars more than 100 times across the world, directly or by proxy, after the end of WW2. Millions of innocent civilians have died as a result of these conflicts.” Bhatia responded, “I don’t think you should want to come to the US. Remain in your tricked out planet.”

Another commented, “100%. The only problem is MINDSET.” A third expressed, “When are you shifting to India then?”

A fourth wrote, “Sabeer, we Indians are hypocrites. Unless that changes at the grassroots, it's going to be tough. We can blame our governments, etc., but it is always the people who accept mediocrity, who are double-faced in their own dealings—the day-to-day is what matters.”

