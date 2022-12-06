Mira Rajput performs piano cover of Yiruma's River Flows In You, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Mira Rajput often shares videos of herself performing different songs on piano with her four million fans on Instagram. And her latest share was no different. It features her performing the cover of River Flows In You by Korean pianist Yiruma, and the video is undoubtedly a treat to music enthusiasts. The short clip may also leave you amazed and might even prompt you to watch the video again and again on loop.

"Yiruma - River Flows in You. The original is a masterpiece, brings one to tears every time. And Yiruma's fingers move like they're boneless and made of butter. Here's a piano cover I've been working on. Let me know what you think," wrote Mira Rajput Kapoor while sharing the video on Instagram. The well-liked video on Instagram showcases Mira dressed in a grey pullover with rhinestones and creating magic with her fingers on the piano. The frame also features a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, hinting that she is all set for the festive season.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the share has accumulated over 5.7 lakh views and still counting. The video has also collected close to 80,000 likes and several comments from fans and verified handles.

Shahid Kapoor reacted to the video and wrote "Smooth crimal" in the Instagram comments. "Where have you been hiding this god level talent???? What the whaaaaaat," wrote singer-songwriter Aditya Jassi. Musician Parampara Tandon reacted to the video and wrote "Wow" with a heart emoticon. Fashion designer Kresha Bajaj dropped a heart emoticon.

"Wow have you recently started learning or been learning since childhood?" enquired an Instagram user. "Really peaceful ma'am," shared another. "Wow it's really smooth," expressed a third. "Soothing vibes," commented a fourth.

