Mom finds sweet notes from daughter at work, she put them in a ziplock bag

Aren't kids just the most delightful? No matter what time of the day or year, they always manage to bring a smile to our faces.

This Twitter user who goes by the handle @hovitaaa, shared one such heartwarming story of her child and the sweet thing she did. She posted on the platform that she was on the verge of tears as a result of her daughter's sweet gesture.

"So I go in my purse for my chapstick and find this in a ziplock bag," she tweeted. Moved by the little scribbles of her daughter's writing, she concluded the tweet with "Brb, gonna go cry".

These notes had sweet messages from the charming soul like: "Mommy open" and "have a good day at work". Asking for a "girl's day", Kaylen made sure that she kept repeating the words "love you" so that her mum sure knows that she really does!

Take a look at the heartwarming tweet below:

So I go in my purse for my chapstick and find this in a ziplock bag. My daughter is —……. Brb, gonna go cry. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/9ASPlfsgIe — baby. (@hovitaaa) October 25, 2021

The tweet has gone viral and tugged the heartstrings of many - with thousands of retweets, quotes and shares across social media platforms. It currently has more than one lakh likes.

A Twitter user wrote: "I really hope you have your girl's day. A great mom is raising a great kid". While another said: " I am sitting here with tears in my eyes. Be proud. You're doing something right".

Her daughter, Kaylen, seems to miss her mum a lot especially when she goes to work. Vita, the mother, is a makeup artist by profession and is based in Miami.

Did you melt at these notes on ruled paper that she probably uses for school work?

