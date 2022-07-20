Mama taking baby’s video surprisingly records her first words

The first time a baby speaks and manages to say something coherent, this moment becomes a precious one for their parents and loved ones who witness it. That is exactly what happens in one video that has been shared on Instagram and is going all kinds of viral. The caption that accompanies this video of a 9-month-old baby saying her first word is quite thorough. It reads, "It’s a good day when you accidentally catch this moment on camera. My daughter's first word. Sorry for the sound quality, I was just getting her up from her nap so the white noise machine was still on!"

This video has been shared on Instagram on the page run by a woman named Sarah Drew who has posted it on her personal page. She is a pianist and often takes to her Instagram page to share videos and photos of her life with her cute little baby. There is a good chance that this video will make you go 'aww' and keep watching it on loop, owing to its sheer cuteness quotient.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 10, the video has gotten more than 2.69 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "You can see her cheeks flushing red because she had no idea!! Love this so much omg." "Oh my gosh, she’s getting so big!! So adorable just like her mom," another user adds. A third response reads, "I love this. Thank you for sharing with us."