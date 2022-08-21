Mom shares about biggest surprise at 20-week anatomy scan, video amazes netizens

Parenthood is indeed a beautiful thing that opens the treasure box of responsibilities, happiness, and surprises aplenty. And a video of adorable toddlers going viral on Instagram is a case in point. The video with the text "What we found at our 20-week anatomy scan" on Instagram opens with a parent showing their 'biggest surprise' they got two years ago.

An Instagram user named Shannon Hockenberry posted the video with a detailed caption, "Roughly, 2 years ago, we got the biggest surprise of our lives at our 20-week anatomy scan. It was the first scan Mike was allowed to attend (due to Covid). So thankful I didn't receive that news alone."

She further wrote, "After the initial shock, Mike immediately started researching minivans (we were still in the exam room). He's Mr. Practical," with laughing emoticons. "I always get asked a ton of questions about "how they missed baby!?" So good ahead… ask any question you want. I'll get to as many as possible."

Watch the viral video here:

The user, Shannon Hockenberry, has 64,000 followers on Instagram, and her bio reads that she is a twin mama to identical boys, Finn and Leo. The video revealing the adorable twin toddlers one after the other was posted by the user on August 12, and it soon garnered more than a million views. It also received more than 20,000 likes and prompted many users to post comments.

One of the Instagram users sharing their experience commented, "I too found out at 19 weeks that I was having twins—children #5 and 6! Realized we'd need an 8-seater car—minivan too small—needed a Suburban! The twins are 27 now! Best surprise EVER!!" Another one wrote, "I found out after I delivered one!" "My husband found the 3rd baby before the tech did lol," wrote the third with laughing emoticons.

Sharing her experience, another user commented, "I was 20 weeks when they told me we were having twins. He immediately said I'm gonna need 2 dirt bikes." "We had the same thing happen at 20 weeks and this pregnancy felt different. I even asked them to check for twins at my first ultrasound and they still missed it," wrote another.