Mom surprises girl with a puppy, video captures her emotional reaction

A girl’s reaction to getting a puppy was recently captured and shared online. The sweet video shows how the little one gets emotional upon seeing the pooch. Shared on Instagram, it is one of those videos that may uplift your mood almost instantly.

Instagram user who goes by honestly.dr.e posted the video. “Her dream came true! She has a sister! Meet Bella,” she wrote while sharing the clip. The video opens to show the kid entertaining a room and looking at a pet carrier bag. Instantly, she realises that there is a puppy inside the bag and starts getting emotional. Once she picks up the cute doggo, she starts crying. The video ends with her hugging the dog while sitting on a couch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

“That was so sweet!,” posted an Instagram user. “Awww how beautiful is that,” expressed another. “And congrats to the whole family. She’s precious!!,” commented a third. “Oh my gosh! If this isn’t the sweetest thing ever!” wrote a fourth.