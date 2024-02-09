 Mom’s epic reaction to viral orange peel theory will leave you in splits | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Mom’s epic reaction to viral orange peel theory will leave you in splits

Mom’s epic reaction to viral orange peel theory will leave you in splits

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 09, 2024 08:20 AM IST

An Instagram user shared a video that captures her mom's reaction after learning about the viral orange peel theory. The clip has gone viral.

Orange peel theory has taken over social media, and people are using it to test their partners. The idea revolves around people asking their partners to do a simple thing like peeling oranges that they can easily do by themselves. As per the trend, it is done to see if a person is willing to perform this simple chore, and if they do, it shows their commitment towards the relationship. A woman decided to explain this theory to her mother and inform her about this viral trend. However, what followed is absolutely rib-tickling.

The image shows a woman explaining the viral orange peel theory to her mom. (Instagram/@awwwnchal)
The image shows a woman explaining the viral orange peel theory to her mom. (Instagram/@awwwnchal)

Instagram user and comedian Aanchal Agrawal shared the video. In the video, she asks her mother if she knows about the orange peel theory and then explains the trend. To which her mom, in a very serious tone, says, ‘Lo, sirf santra chilne se he impress ho jayogi? [You will be impressed if anyone peels oranges for you].” She then makes her point, and the whole scene is hilarious to watch.

Also Read: 4 Trending TikTok couple challenges of 2024: Ketchup theory and other viral videos that gained momentum

Take a look at this video of how the mother reacts to orange peel theory:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 7.5 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Is Hurkle-Durkling, the bed rotting TikTok trend advised? Mental experts weigh in

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“She has a point! Raise your standards, girl!” posted an Instagram user. “Aunty ate and left no peels,” joked another. “If ‘bare minimum’ was a theory,” added a third. “Aunty literally said, ‘Doing the bare minimum ain't putting in effort’,” joined a fourth. “Mom raised the bar,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did the clip leave you laughing out loud?

