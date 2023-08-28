Mom's motivating words for daughter who flunked maths exam is viral

A mother's encouringing words for her daughter who failed her maths exam in class sixth have gone viral. X (formerly Twitter) user Zainab shared about this incident and since then, her mom's heartening words have tugged at the heartstrings of many. (Also Read: Woman’s moving note to daughter’s birth mother goes viral) Snapshot the exam sheet shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@Zainab)

"Found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me," wrote X user Zainab. She also shared pictures of her exam where she scored a zero on a 15 mark test. Next to the score, her mom had written, "Dear, it is so courageous to own this result."

Take a look at the post shared by Zainab here:

In a following tweet, Zainab also shared how these words helped her. She added, "I went on to study math and even enjoy it until A levels. I scored well too! This is what happens when you don’t shame your child for failing." (Also Read: Mom helps visually impaired daughter graduate by reading notes, gets honorary degree)

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "This is precious." A second added, "That's why mother is the best teacher, guide, friend, and philosopher in life. Your mother deserves all the respect for her positive approach to her child. Stay blessed!"

"This is so cute I’m sobbing," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "This made my day. Thanks so much for sharing." A fifth commented, "Oh my God, love this so much."