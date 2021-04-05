IND USA
The image shows a woman working out.(Twitter@PriyankaJShukla)
Monday motivation post featuring specially-abled woman’s work out session may inspire you

While some resonated with the powerful caption shared alongside the clip, others couldn’t stop lauding the woman’s never-give-up attitude.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Are you already feeling tired after thinking about the long week that is yet to follow after this Monday? If yes, then this incredible video shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla may inspire you to get up and hustle. The clip, shared on Twitter, features a specially-abled woman doing an intense workout session.

The video shows the woman working out with weights. “One who tries, never fails,” reads the caption when loosely translated from a popular motivational Hindi poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some three hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2.1 million views and several comments. While some resonated with the powerful caption shared alongside the clip, others couldn’t stop lauding the woman’s never-give-up attitude.


What are your thoughts on this video?

