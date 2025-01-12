Monkey storms shopping mall in UP's Jhansi, attacks woman and sparks chaos. Video

A regular shopping day at City Kart Mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi took a wild turn when an unexpected visitor—a monkey—created havoc. A video capturing the chaotic scenes has gone viral, leaving social media users shocked. Monkey caused panic at City Kart Mall, Jhansi.(X)

Monkey’s mischief: From perching to pulling clothes

Shoppers were left stunned as the primate wandered into the mall, leaping onto displays and shoppers alike. The commotion began when the monkey targeted a young woman, perching on her head and pulling at her clothes. It even managed to swipe one of her shoes, leaving her visibly terrified.

The distressed woman screamed, “It bit me!” as she desperately sought help from onlookers. Despite her efforts to shake off the monkey, the nimble creature clung to her, tugging at her hair before eventually jumping onto nearby clothing racks.

(Also read: ‘Monkey-type’ men who charm with humor and wit are taking over the dating scene in China)

Bystanders’ failed attempts to help

Panic ensued among shoppers, many of whom were unsure how to handle the intruder. Some attempted to lure the monkey away with bananas, while others tossed a blanket over it in hopes of capturing it. However, the agile troublemaker proved too clever, darting across displays and evading every effort to catch it.

Watch the entire clip here:

The mall, usually a bustling shopping hub, turned into a scene of pure mayhem. Shoppers scrambled for safety while others stayed back to record the monkey’s antics. Videos of the incident, showing the monkey’s parkour-like agility, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Chaos goes viral

The video has left social media buzzing, with users sharing their reactions to the monkey’s daring escapade. Some found the situation hilarious, while others expressed concern for the woman who bore the brunt of the primate’s antics.

(Also read: Monkey unzips child's bag on stroller at Singapore Zoo, steals bananas: ‘You’re really fat’)

Mall authorities have yet to comment on the incident, leaving many to wonder how the monkey managed to enter the premises undetected.