‘Monkey-type’ men who charm with humor and wit are taking over the dating scene in China

BySimran Singh
Jan 11, 2025 01:23 PM IST

China's marriage rate has dropped by 16.6% in 2024, but the dating market remains strong, with the rise of the "monkey-type man" as a new dating trend.

China's marriage rate has seen a notable decline, with 4.747 million marriages registered in the first three quarters of 2024, reflecting a 16.6 percent drop compared to the same period last year. Despite this decline, the country's dating market continues to thrive, with younger generations increasingly embracing dating culture, according to the South China Morning Post.

Prominent figures such as actor Wu Lei and singer Wang Hedi have been categorised as monkey-type men.(Pexel)

This shift has given rise to a new dating trend. According to Jiayuan, one of China’s leading matchmaking websites, a particular type of man, called the “monkey-type man,” has emerged as the new dating sensation. The term was first coined on mainland social media to describe male celebrities who are known for their fit bodies and big, expressive eyes, resembling monkeys.

China's new masculine archetypes

Prominent figures such as actor Wu Lei, actor and singer Wang Hedi, and talk show performer Fu Hang have been categorised as “monkey-type men.” This type is being compared to other “types” such as the “mouse-type man” and “dog-type man,” with each classification reflecting a unique persona that resonates with a specific group of people.

According to one observer, the appeal of monkey-type men goes beyond their physical appearance: “Monkey men might not look serious because of their good sense of humour, but they are reliable when you really need them,” highlighting their balanced personalities.

Despite the overall decline in marriages, the popularity of dating and new trends like the monkey-type man suggest that love and romance are still very much alive in China, particularly among the younger generations.

In a novel attempt to boost workplace happiness and address societal challenges, Chinese tech company Insta360, based in Shenzhen, launched a campaign offering cash incentives for employees to go on dates. The initiative, reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), aims to foster connections and a sense of belonging among its workforce.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
