Mother protects son from rain while getting drenched herself. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 28, 2023 04:14 PM IST

The heartwarming video that captures a mother’s selfless act towards her son was shared on Instagram. Expectedly, it has gone viral online.

A mother’s love knows no bounds. It is unwavering, selfless, and unconditional. And a video that has gone viral with more than 24.4 million views shows just that. The clip captures how a mother protected her son from the rain while getting drenched herself. A text insert on the video reads, “Why no one can replace her.”

Viral Video: Mom protecting son from rain. (Instagram/@wils_pat)
Viral Video: Mom protecting son from rain. (Instagram/@wils_pat)

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by content creator William Patrick. Alongside, he wrote, “Saw this today.” The video shows a woman and her son caught in the rain while riding together on a motorcycle. They didn’t have an umbrella or raincoat to protect themselves. As they waited for the traffic to clear, the woman used a package in her hand to protect her son from the rain while getting herself drenched.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on June 19 on Instagram. It has since gone viral online, accumulating millions of likes and views. Additionally, it has also raked numerous comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “The only woman who loves you unconditionally... Amma.” “Can’t skip this video without dropping a heart,” shared another. A third commented, “I say mom first and god next.” “Yes, no-one can replace her,” posted a fourth. What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

viral video instagram
