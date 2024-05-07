 Mother shares heartbreaking video of young daughter battling cancer, Internet pours wishes for her | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mother shares heartbreaking video of young daughter battling cancer, Internet pours wishes for her

ByVrinda Jain
May 07, 2024 08:51 PM IST

A woman shared that her young daughter, Lola, is battling cancer. She posted a video of her daughter showing how she was before cancer and after the diagnosis.

Battling cancer is one of the biggest health challenges that a person faces. While the patient goes through numerous medical procedures in order to feel better, cancer treatment can also take a toll on close family members. Recently, content creator Kristine Xiong took to Instagram and shared that her young daughter, Lola, is battling cancer.

Lola and Kristine Xiong at the hospital. (Instagram/@thekristinexy)
Lola and Kristine Xiong at the hospital. (Instagram/@thekristinexy)

She shared a video of her daughter showing how she was before cancer and after the diagnosis. The clip features Lola celebrating and enjoying before her diagnosis, and after that, she was seen spending time in the hospital and going through treatments.

As Xiong shared the video, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "You are meant to be a living testimony of the Lord's grace & mercy. You are meant to show the world that miracles do happen. You were our miracle baby from the start, and you will continue to be a miracle." (Also Read: Anand Mahindra steps in to help Delhi boy seen in viral video selling rolls: 'Courage, thy name is Jaspreet')

She also added, "God is within you and you will not fear anything that comes your way! You are, in your words, 'pooping on cancer's face!' Keep fighting, my baby."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 110 million views. The post also has over 8.3 million likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. (Also Read: Heartbreaking Video Of Indian Woman Starving In U.S. Goes Viral | Family Seeks Jaishanker's Help)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "Keep fighting, baby girl. Your internet aunties are praying for you and your family."

A second added, "It's so heartbreaking watching your little girl go through the hardest time of her life when she should be running around wild and free. Praying God will give you all the strength needed to go through this tribulation."

"Sending prayers and positive energy her way. May God heal her," posted a third.

A fourth added, "This is heartbreaking. Can't imagine what you are going through. What a beautiful girl! You all got this! Sending so much love to you little girl and your family."

Mother shares heartbreaking video of young daughter battling cancer, Internet pours wishes for her

