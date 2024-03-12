 Mother posts about getting a call from scammer claiming her daughter is arrested | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Mother shares horrifying experience of getting a call from scammer claiming her daughter is arrested

Mother shares horrifying experience of getting a call from scammer claiming her daughter is arrested

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 12, 2024 03:05 PM IST

"Sends shivers down my spine! Horrible!" wrote an X user while reacting to a mother's post about a scam.

A mother took to X to share her horrible experience of getting a call from a scammer claiming that her daughter was arrested. She also added that the scammer played a recording that sounded exactly like her daughter's voice. However, since she was already aware of such 'voice cloning scams, ' she foiled the fraudster's plans.

The woman shared how the scammer played a recording which "exactly" matched her daughter's voice. (Unsplash/@Paul Hanaoka)
The woman shared how the scammer played a recording which "exactly" matched her daughter's voice. (Unsplash/@Paul Hanaoka)

"I got a call about an hour ago from an unknown number. I usually do not respond to unknown numbers, but I don't know what made me answer this call. On the other end was a guy who said he was a cop and asked me if I knew where my daughter K was. He said K gave him my number, 'aap ki beti ko arrest kar liya gaya hai (your daughter has been arrested)'. I felt actually relieved at that point because initially, I felt she could have been in an accident or hurt," she wrote in her tweets.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Man tries to get 45,000 from woman in UPI scam bid, she foils his plan

In the follow-up posts, she shared how the scammer, posing as a cop, claimed that her daughter, along with three other women, were detained for trying to blackmail a man. However, she realised she was being scammed and started recording the call.

She tweeted that things got even more terrifying when the scammer played a voice recording of someone saying, "Mumma mujhe bacha lo, mumma mujhe bacha lo (Mumma save me)'," and it sounded "exactly" like her daughter's voice. Immediately after, the "cop" told Kaveri that he was ready to compromise if he was compensated or she would have to visit the police station.

Kaveri asked the "cop" to let her speak with her daughter properly, and as soon as she made this request, the scammer got angry.

"I asked him to let me speak to my daughter properly. He got all angry and rude. We are taking her away then, he said. Ok, take her away then, I told him. And I laughed. He cut the call. And that's how they tried to scam me today. The end," she wrote and wrapped up her post.

Take a look at her share here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 7.3 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 2,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about this tweet on the scam?

"This is so scary, Kaveri!" posted an X user. To this, Kaveri replied, "I can't tell you what I went through for the first 60 seconds before it dawned on me."

Also Read: Woman posts video about cab driver trying to scam her with shocking requests, others say it's happened with them too

Another added, "I got a call recording from FedEx stating there were some suspicious items and to speak to the concerned department, I should press 1 . I hung up".

A third commented, "Sends shivers down my spine! Horrible!"

A fourth wrote, "Omg that's so scary. These scams are terrifying".

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On