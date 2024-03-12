Mother shares horrifying experience of getting a call from scammer claiming her daughter is arrested

A mother took to X to share her horrible experience of getting a call from a scammer claiming that her daughter was arrested. She also added that the scammer played a recording that sounded exactly like her daughter's voice. However, since she was already aware of such 'voice cloning scams, ' she foiled the fraudster's plans. The woman shared how the scammer played a recording which "exactly" matched her daughter's voice. (Unsplash/@Paul Hanaoka)

"I got a call about an hour ago from an unknown number. I usually do not respond to unknown numbers, but I don't know what made me answer this call. On the other end was a guy who said he was a cop and asked me if I knew where my daughter K was. He said K gave him my number, 'aap ki beti ko arrest kar liya gaya hai (your daughter has been arrested)'. I felt actually relieved at that point because initially, I felt she could have been in an accident or hurt," she wrote in her tweets.

In the follow-up posts, she shared how the scammer, posing as a cop, claimed that her daughter, along with three other women, were detained for trying to blackmail a man. However, she realised she was being scammed and started recording the call.

She tweeted that things got even more terrifying when the scammer played a voice recording of someone saying, "Mumma mujhe bacha lo, mumma mujhe bacha lo (Mumma save me)'," and it sounded "exactly" like her daughter's voice. Immediately after, the "cop" told Kaveri that he was ready to compromise if he was compensated or she would have to visit the police station.

Kaveri asked the "cop" to let her speak with her daughter properly, and as soon as she made this request, the scammer got angry.

"I asked him to let me speak to my daughter properly. He got all angry and rude. We are taking her away then, he said. Ok, take her away then, I told him. And I laughed. He cut the call. And that's how they tried to scam me today. The end," she wrote and wrapped up her post.

Take a look at her share here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 7.3 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 2,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about this tweet on the scam?

"This is so scary, Kaveri!" posted an X user. To this, Kaveri replied, "I can't tell you what I went through for the first 60 seconds before it dawned on me."

Another added, "I got a call recording from FedEx stating there were some suspicious items and to speak to the concerned department, I should press 1 . I hung up".

A third commented, "Sends shivers down my spine! Horrible!"

A fourth wrote, "Omg that's so scary. These scams are terrifying".