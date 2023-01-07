Mother tells daughter that she is going to be a big sister. Watch her reaction

Pregnancy announcements are always special. Many couples plan to surprise their family and friends with the news and even record the moments. And thanks to them sharing these clips, we also get to witness their reactions. Recently, a woman recorded telling her daughter that she is going to be a big sister. Her reaction is too wholesome to miss.

The video begins to show a woman telling her daughter that she is going to be a big sister. Then the little girl is taken aback by the news. She says she wants a baby sister. She also mentions that she would love to play, eat, have fun, change the diapers and help her mother to do things with the newborn.

In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "So many people asked me how was her reaction when we told her that she is going to be big sister. Half the time I didn't know how to explain to her how I have a baby."

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This clip was shared by Instagram user @navyathapliyal. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 36,000 times and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Many Congratulations. God bless you all. Big sister is too cute." Another person said, "Your daughter is sweet and very cute ma'am. " A third person added, "Such a sweetheart. God bless her."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON