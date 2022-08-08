Mother-daughter duo's viral dance to Ali Sethi's Pasoori is a must-watch

Pakistani musicians Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's Coke Studio song, Pasoori, has gone viral online. If you use social media frequently, you've probably seen at least one post featuring this song. There are videos that people are posting online, ranging from giving their own interpretations to bopping along to the famous song. Recently, a dance to this song by a very talented mother-daughter duo has gone viral for all the right reasons. “Our take on Pasoori. Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests and were motivated to try this,” read the caption that accompanies this dance video. The caption also has the emoji of a heart and tags Coke Studio and the artists in it.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this talented dancing duo. They are known as Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde, the mother and daughter respectively. Due to their talent and frequent uploads of dance performances, their page currently has over 1.9 lakh followers, and the numbers only keep growing. It's likely that watching this particular video, which has been rapidly gaining popularity on social media, will inspire you to stand up and join them in their performance.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just two days ago, the video has gotten more than 17,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person praises, "Her expressions! Your coordination." "Awesome, as always," another user adds. A third response shares, "This is so nicely choreographed."