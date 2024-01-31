Motilal Oswal goes ‘vocal for local’ with new Tata car, says ‘have turned desi’

Motilal Oswal, co-founder, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal group, took to X to share that he has decided to support locally-made products and stopped buying foreign products. He proudly shared that he has ‘turned desi’ and started this journey with a brand new Tata car. The businessman further expressed that his next purchase will be a Mahindra car. Along with his post, he shared a picture of his new black Tata Safari that he recently bought. The picture shows the Tata Safari that Motilal Oswal bought. (X/@MrMotilalOswal)

“In my pursuit of minimalistic and simple living, I have turned Desi now. Stopped buying foreign cars, watches and other luxuries. World class Indian products are available now. Started with my Tata Safari, next would be Mahindra. #Vocal for local,” wrote Motilal Oswal on X.

The tweet was shared on January 29. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Founder and CEO of MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore commented, “Welcome to the club.”

An X user posted, “Wow! Amazing.”

“What an inspirational step Motilal ji. Indian products indeed are world class now, we are at the forefront of technology. It’s India’s time and we Indians must follow the path to localization,” added another.

A third commented, “You have inspired me with this tweet.”

“Speaks oodles about your humility,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Love your desi switch!”

