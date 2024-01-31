 Motilal Oswal goes ‘vocal for local’ with new Tata car, says ‘have turned desi’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Motilal Oswal goes ‘vocal for local’ with new Tata car, says ‘have turned desi’

Motilal Oswal goes ‘vocal for local’ with new Tata car, says ‘have turned desi’

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 31, 2024 05:49 PM IST

“Stopped buying foreign cars, watches and other luxuries,” wrote Motilal Oswal while sharing a picture of the new Tata car that he bought.

Motilal Oswal, co-founder, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal group, took to X to share that he has decided to support locally-made products and stopped buying foreign products. He proudly shared that he has ‘turned desi’ and started this journey with a brand new Tata car. The businessman further expressed that his next purchase will be a Mahindra car. Along with his post, he shared a picture of his new black Tata Safari that he recently bought.

The picture shows the Tata Safari that Motilal Oswal bought. (X/@MrMotilalOswal)
The picture shows the Tata Safari that Motilal Oswal bought. (X/@MrMotilalOswal)

Read| Bollywood goes vocal for local: How will #BoycottMaldives affect shoots?

“In my pursuit of minimalistic and simple living, I have turned Desi now. Stopped buying foreign cars, watches and other luxuries. World class Indian products are available now. Started with my Tata Safari, next would be Mahindra. #Vocal for local,” wrote Motilal Oswal on X.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

The tweet was shared on January 29. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Founder and CEO of MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore commented, “Welcome to the club.”

Check out a few more comments here:

An X user posted, “Wow! Amazing.”

“What an inspirational step Motilal ji. Indian products indeed are world class now, we are at the forefront of technology. It’s India’s time and we Indians must follow the path to localization,” added another.

A third commented, “You have inspired me with this tweet.”

“Speaks oodles about your humility,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Love your desi switch!”

What are your thoughts on this?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On