MP man finds live worms in pizza ordered online. Viral video disgusts internet

A video currently making rounds on social media has given pizza lovers a reason to pause before indulging in their favourite cheesy snack. The footage, reportedly from Madhya Pradesh, features a man showcasing a horrifying discovery: a pizza infested with worms. The shocking revelation came after he and his family had already taken a bite, realising too late the 'dark reality' hidden within their meal. A man in Madhya Pradesh found worms in his pizza, sparking outrage and concerns online. (X/@gharkekalesh)

The video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the user ‘gharkekalesh’, has left social media users in disbelief. The caption read, “Bro Ordered a Pizza and Found out insects inside it, MP.” Although the exact date and location remain unconfirmed, the distressing nature of the incident has ignited a heated conversation online.

(HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post)

Uploaded on November 8, the clip quickly amassed over 843k views and has sparked an outpouring of comments. The visual of the infested pizza stirred a range of emotions, from disgust to concern over food safety.

One user voiced their shock, writing, “This is beyond disgusting. Makes you question the standards of food safety in online deliveries.” Another expressed their wariness with future orders, saying, “I am never ordering food from an app again without serious consideration.” A third user called for immediate action, commenting, “Where are the authorities? This needs strict investigation.”

One concerned user highlighted the broader implications, posting, “If this is happening with such a common item, how many more incidents go unnoticed?” Another user shared their dismay, “Imagine not noticing and eating it entirely. This is beyond terrifying!” Lastly, an individual simply stated, “Horrifying. Can’t believe we trust these platforms with our meals.”

Past incidents raise further concerns

This unsettling event is not the first of its kind to raise eyebrows. Recently, a customer in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, reported finding a frog leg in a samosa bought from a popular sweet shop near Delhi. Such incidents have rekindled discussions on the quality control measures in place at food outlets and delivery services.