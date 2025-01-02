MrBeast planning an island wedding, says it will be a private affair with friends and family

MrBeast is now engaged! The famous YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Thea Booysen, on Christmas day. MrBeast and Thea Booysen got engaged on Christmas Day(Instagram/mrbeast)

Unlike his over-the-top online persona, built on a YouTube career of elaborate stunts and extravagant challenges, the engagement was a more private affair. The wedding is also going to be likewise.

A private wedding

In an exclusive conversation with People magazine, MrBeast, 26, said he wants his wedding to be a private affair in the presence of friends and family.

"My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl or somewhere else really big like that, but I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate," he said.

MrBeast popped the question to Thea Booysen at their home on December 25. They were surrounded by both their families.

Speaking about the upcoming wedding, Thea said they are thinking of an island ceremony.

"We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody," she told People magazine. "We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding. It's going to be nice, but it's certainly going to be intimate [with] close family and friends."

MrBeast echoed her sentiments. “This will definitely be more family and friends — definitely more private,” said the groom-to-be.

“"I don’t take much vacation because of how hard I work, so I definitely want to make sure that the wedding will be a time to celebrate with her and spend time with friends and family who we really enjoy being with. It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things,” he added.

MrBeast met Thea Booysen, a fellow gamer and YouTuber, in 2022. They were introduced to each other by a common friend while MrBeast was visiting South Africa, the country to which Thea belongs.