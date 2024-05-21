MS Dhoni enjoys bike ride on Ranchi streets after CSK’s IPL loss against RCB. Watch viral video
MS Dhoni returned to his hometown, Ranchi, after Chennai Super Kings were eliminated from IPL 2024 after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MS Dhoni returned to his hometown, Ranchi, a day after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were eliminated from IPL 2024 following a 27-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was seen taking a bike ride in Ranchi, and videos of the same have been going viral on X. HT.com cannot independently verify when the video was taken.
Read| Virat Kohli goes searching for MS Dhoni after distraught MSD decides not to shake hands with RCB players
“MS Dhoni in Ranchi,” reads the caption to the video shared on X handle @StanMSD. The video shows MS Dhoni wearing a green T-shirt, trousers and shoes as he returns from a ride and enters his home. He was also seen wearing a helmet.
Watch the video right here:
Since being shared on May 20, the video has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views and more than 2,600 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.
Also Read| RCB players fumed at for showing 'indecency' towards MS Dhoni after win vs CSK: 'You shake hands and then do cartwheels'
Check out a few reactions to this video here:
“Time to visit Ranchi,” posted an individual.
Another added, “Such a down-to-earth person.”
“Dhoni!” wrote a third.
A fourth simply commented, “Devki Furniture”, referring to the store opposite MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match
CSK and RCB locked horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK won the toss and chose to bowl. Faf du Plessis-led RCB set up a score of 218 for 5 for CSK to chase. And in one of their most remarkable comebacks, RCB won the match by 27 runs at home - their sixth consecutive IPL win in a row and qualified for the playoffs.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world