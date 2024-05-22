MS Dhoni reveals he prefers Instagram to Twitter, explains reason behind this choice. Watch

Former Indian cricketer and five-time IPL title-winning captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, recently shared his thoughts on social media and explained why he prefers Instagram over X (formerly Twitter). MS Dhoni, 42, played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, (PTI)

In a video posted on Dubai Eye 103.8's YouTube channel on Monday, Dhoni explained why he chooses a lifestyle with minimal presence on social media especially on X (formerly Twitter). "I prefer Instagram over Twitter," Dhoni stated. "Twitter, I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter. Especially in India, there is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy. I was like, why do I need to be there? It used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it, and they just interpret what they want to interpret."

MS Dhoni further speaks on his rare use of even Instagram, restating his preference for fewer distractions in life. "Instagram still, I like it because, you know, I could put up my picture or a video or something and just leave it. That is also changing now. So I still prefer Instagram, but I am not very active because, I don't know, I feel, you know, less distractions are better. But in between, on and off, I will put something for the fans, so they know I am somewhere good, in good hands. So I am doing what I like," he explained.

Here’s the full clip:

Due to knee surgery last year, Dhoni's presence has been limited throughout the ongoing season. Yet, he came out to bat when a handful of deliveries were left.

He managed to put up astonishing figures in 14 matches. Dhoni garnered 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a strike rate of 220.55.

With uncertainty of his IPL future, Dhoni strives to be a beacon of leadership and guidance to his team and fans.

The cricket icon said that it is tough for him to perform after he comes straight to the IPL (Indian Premier League) without playing any cricket prior to the league.

"The toughest thing is, I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age," Dhoni said.