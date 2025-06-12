‘Multiple surgeries, 3 lakh bill’: Noida woman’s trip turns into nightmare, colleague shreds ride-hailing app

A Delhi man has accused an Ola bike rider of causing an accident that landed his colleague in hospital with multiple surgeries and ₹3 lakh in medical bills. Pratyush Singh further claimed that the company promised “assistance and reimbursement” but failed to provide any “concrete help” or to “show empathy”. A woman from Noida was involved in an accident allegedly caused due to the negligence of a ride-hailing app rider. (LinkedIn/Pratyush Singh)

“This isn’t just about money, this is about basic human decency. When someone places trust in your platform, and that trust is shattered, the least you can do is stand by them when things go wrong,” Singh wrote on LinkedIn.

In his post, he tagged Ola and the company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, asking, “Is this how you treat victims of your riders’ negligence? Where’s the support? Where’s the responsibility?”

Talking about his colleague, Singh wrote she “didn’t ask for this trauma. She didn’t expect her life to come to a halt. And now she’s forced to fight for what should’ve been automatically extended to her - support, care, and rightful reimbursement.” HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the LinkedIn post.

Ola Cabs Support’s remark:

Reacting to the LinkedIn post, Ola Cabs Support wrote, “We want to ensure that this matter is properly addressed and we empathize with how distressing it may have been for you.”

“We are actively working on the details you have provided and will connect with you at the earliest. Your patience is deeply appreciated,” it continued.

HT.com has reached out to Ola. This report will be updated when the company responds.

LinkedIn post about the Noida woman's accident. (LinkedIn/Pratyush Singh)

Social media has mixed reactions:

An individual posted, “This is a shame! You hire reckless drivers and act no less than them! If you can't replace them, then at least look into your customer's issue.” Another joined, “Sue them, or they won't pay. Consult a lawyer ASAP and get in touch with relevant NGOs and influencers. Make this matter go viral; otherwise, you'll be lucky to get paid before 2035.”

A third expressed, “It's not always the rider's fault. Most of the time, we are the ones who say: ‘Bhaiya, drive fast, I’m in a hurry.’ Before blaming the rider, let’s remember — we, too, play a part in risking lives.”

A fourth wrote, “Unacceptable and heartbreaking. Brands must be accountable for the safety of their users. Wishing Siddhi strength and hoping Ola does the right thing—quickly and transparently.”