Mumbai auto driver turns rickshaw into moving karaoke stage, sings classic Bollywood hits while driving

Mumbai’s streets are full of surprises, but one auto-rickshaw driver has taken things to a whole new level by transforming his vehicle into a moving karaoke stage. A viral video shows him passionately singing the classic Bollywood song Phir Wahi Raat Hai from the 1979 film Ghar as he drives through the city. His voice and unique setup have left social media users both amazed and entertained. A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver transformed his vehicle into a mobile karaoke stage.(Instagram/baadkarmanoj)

(Also read: Laid-off graphic designer with 14 years of experience turns autorickshaw driver to make ends meet)

The video that stole the internet

The video, originally shared on Instagram by Manoj Baadkar, has amassed over seven lakh views and continues to gain traction. As per the post’s caption, the clip was recorded on Saturday around 11 pm in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

What makes this auto-rickshaw stand out is the bold signage displayed inside, proudly proclaiming "Karaoke Autorickshaw," along with messages urging passengers and viewers to "Please like, comment, and share." There’s even a cheeky reference to "Google Search," indicating the driver’s clever way of promoting his talent. Clearly, he knows how to go viral!

Watch the clip here:

Netizens shower praise on the singing auto-driver

Social media users have been quick to shower the talented driver with praise. One user commented, “This is the kind of energy Mumbai needs! Imagine getting a ride and a free concert.” Another wrote, “The way he sings with such passion is just heartwarming. Bollywood should notice him!”

(Also read: Mumbai entrepreneur posts photo with Ola driver, learns he's a former Olympian)

A few users even expressed their wish to experience the karaoke ride themselves. “Where can I find this auto? I want to take a ride just to listen to him sing!” one comment read. Another added, “Talent like this deserves to go beyond just Instagram. Someone should give him a platform.”

Some viewers appreciated his hustle and creativity. “This man has figured out how to turn his daily job into something special. Respect!” wrote one user. Another remarked, “Mumbai never fails to surprise. What a wonderful spirit of life and music.”

Others felt an emotional connection, saying, "This reminds me of my childhood when we used to listen to old Bollywood songs on long drives. Such nostalgia!"