Mumbai auto driver's locker service near US consulate shut down after viral ' 5–8 lakh earning' claim

The autorickshaw driver who recently made headlines for claiming to earn " ₹5 to ₹8 lakh a month” without driving passengers around but offering to safeguard their belongings while they visit the US consulate in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has landed in trouble with the police. Last week, VenueMonk co-founder Rahul Rupani had shared the auto driver's story on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/RahulRupani)

Last week, VenueMonk co-founder Rahul Rupani had shared the auto driver's story on LinkedIn. He revealed that he was not allowed to carry his bag inside the US consulate during his visa appointment and was unsure where to keep his belongings. That’s when a nearby auto driver offered to hold onto his bag for a fee of ₹1,000.

“Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai," the driver reportedly said. Rupani initially hesitated but agreed, later praising the driver’s "brilliant business" model. In his viral post, he claimed the driver was earning between ₹5 to ₹8 lakh a month through this side hustle. The post even received praise from billionaire Harsh Goenka, who called it “pure Indian jugaad.” However, the driver’s alleged earnings have since been debunked.

Police step in, halt service

As the post gained attention, Mumbai police summoned the auto driver along with 12 others who were running similar locker services for US consulate visitors. A senior officer from the BKC police station told Hindustan Times that parking is strictly prohibited in the area due to security concerns. Auto drivers are only permitted to drop passengers off and leave.

The police pointed out that the drivers lacked any legal permission to operate locker services or store belongings in nearby shops. Authorities raised concerns that any misplaced items could lead to serious security risks.

“The auto driver has a licence to transport passengers, not to run a locker service. Therefore, we inquired into the matter and he has now stopped providing lockers," police told Free Press Journal.