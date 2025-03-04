Mumbai college student takes off convocation gown after receiving degree, strikes SRK signature pose. Video

A video capturing a Shah Rukh Khan fan’s unique way of receiving his degree is taking Instagram by storm. Shared by a user named Nitin, the viral clip is from the degree distribution ceremony at HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. A student shocked his principal by revealing an SRK-themed T-shirt at his convocation, striking SRK’s iconic pose. (Instagram/flyingnitinn)

The video captures the moment when the graduate, dressed in his traditional convocation suit, steps onto the stage to receive his degree from the college principal. As he takes the certificate, everything seems normal—until he suddenly starts removing his convocation gown.

(Also read: Mumbai teacher's dazzling ramp walk impresses social media: 'Even models would be jealous')

Clearly taken aback, the principal immediately reacts, asking, “What are you doing?” But before anyone could stop him, the student reveals a bright red T-shirt underneath. As he turns around, the audience sees the bold text on the back, which reads: “Picture Abhi Baki Hai Mere Dost”, accompanied by an image of SRK.

To complete the tribute, the student strikes SRK’s iconic arms-wide-open pose, sending the audience into cheers and applause. The video overlay text reads: “SRK Loyalty Everywhere.”

Watch the clip here:

Users go crazy as video hits 49 million views

Shared with the caption, “Graduate hogyaaa aaj mai” (I’ve graduated today), the clip has taken Instagram by storm, amassing over 49 million views within just two days. Users have flooded the comments section with their reactions, with responses ranging from amusement to admiration.

One user humorously remarked, “SRK ke fans bhi script likh ke aate hain” (SRK’s fans come prepared with a full script). Another user commented, “This is what you call an iconic graduation moment”, applauding the fan’s creativity. A different user wrote, “Principal’s reaction is priceless”, highlighting the surprise element.

(Also read: IIT professor’s response to student asking for attendance angers internet: ‘Power trip’)

Many fans praised the tribute, with one saying, “True SRK fan energy! Love it”. Some were curious about the principal’s reaction after the incident, with one user asking, “Did the principal let him go or gave a speech on discipline?”. Others simply admired the confidence, writing, “Legendary way to graduate”.