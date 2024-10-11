Mumbai teacher's dazzling ramp walk impresses social media: 'Even models would be jealous'

A teacher at Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIS) has captured hearts and sparked widespread joy online after her impressive ramp walk during a recent event. The video, shared by student Kavya Chaudhary on Instagram, shows a thrilling moment that has since gone viral, amassing over 20 million views. A teacher's confident ramp walk at NMIS wowed students and went viral.(Instagram/kavya_chaudhary_30)

A show-stopping entrance

The event was vibrant, with students performing lively dances on stage. The atmosphere was electric when the teacher made her entrance, dressed in a striking black shimmering top paired with bell-bottom pants. Her confidence shone through as she strutted down the ramp, drawing cheers and applause from her students. However, the most memorable moment came when one student dramatically swooned, mimicking the iconic fainting scene from the Bollywood classic Om Shanti Om. His performance, which seemed to echo the famous style of Shah Rukh Khan, brought the house down and left everyone in stitches.

Watch the clip here:

Social media buzz

The internet erupted with delight over the now-iconic video, as social media users flooded the comments section with both amusement and admiration. One user remarked, “This is what confidence looks like!” while another quipped, “Only in college can you faint like that and get away with it!” Many viewers praised the teacher’s composure, with one stating, “She stole the show; what an entrance!”

The moment also drew comparisons to Bollywood films, with a cheeky comment noting, “Someone get this guy an Oscar for that performance!” Observers appreciated the supportive environment, with another user saying, “I love how the students are cheering for her. It’s such a wholesome moment!” A final comment highlighted a playful wish: “If teachers could always strut down a ramp like this, school would have been way more fun!”

The viewers were not only captivated by the teacher's charisma but also by the positive energy radiating from the students. One commenter expressed their joy, saying, “I love how supportive the students are! It’s great to see such enthusiasm,” while another added, “This just made my day! What a wonderful atmosphere!”