Mumbai cop spotted on police-labelled scooter riding triple seat with helmetless biker, ignites backlash

A Mumbai policeman, in uniform, was recently photographed as a pillion passenger on a two-wheeler whose rider was not wearing a helmet. The two-wheeler, an Activa sporting a "police" sticker, was seen flouting traffic rules on the streets of Mumbai, raising questions about the enforcement of road safety laws. Mumbai cop spotted helmetless on bike, sparked backlash for flouting traffic rules. (Reddit/alwaysprasaad)

The incident was captured by a commuter, who shared a photo on social media. The image, which prominently displayed the vehicle's registration number, "MH47 AE5165," quickly went viral. The commuter, identified as Prasad, posted the image on Reddit, highlighting the irony of a law enforcement officer being involved in such a blatant violation of traffic norms.

Take a look here at the post:

Viral post ignites public backlash

Prasad’s post, accompanied by the caption, “No helmet, triple seat, Police named Activa and Police in uniform. What is the fine or charge? Is this legal only for the police?” sparked an online debate. Social media users voiced their anger and disappointment at the perceived double standards in the enforcement of traffic regulations.

One user commented, “Rules are for everyone; why are the enforcers breaking them?” Another chimed in, “This sets a terrible example for citizens.” A third remarked, “Will this case even be registered, or is it just a daily scene in Mumbai?”

Some responses were more sarcastic, with one user quipping, “When the enforcer is the offender, who will enforce the enforcer?” Others pointed out, “This is why people don’t take road safety rules seriously.”

Past incidents add fuel to the fire

This is not the first time Mumbai’s police personnel have come under scrutiny for violating traffic rules. A similar incident involving two female police officers riding a scooter without helmets went viral earlier.

Twitter user Rahul Barman had shared a photo of the duo on their scooter, “MH01ED0659,” questioning the apparent disregard for road safety laws. “What if we travel like this? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation?” Barman tweeted, tagging Mumbai Police and state leaders in his post.