Mumbai is the most forgetful city in Uber’s lost and found index. Can you guess the least likely one?

Ever left behind your phone, wallet, or... 25 kg of cow ghee in a cab? You're not alone. Uber's Lost and Found Index 2024 is here and it reveals interesting habits of Indians when it comes to leaving behind things on cabs. From Mumbai, the most forgetful city, to 6 pm, the most forgetful time of the day, the list reveals information likely to make you chuckle.

Which cities were most forgetful?

Mumbai dethroned Delhi to take the first sport and push the capital city to the second number. As for the other three spots, they’re taken by Pune, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

The list further mentioned, “Among major cities, riders from Hyderabad were the least likely to forget their items.”

Most forgetful times and dates

Yes, the data reveals that there are indeed certain times when Indians are more forgetful. According to the Uber list, people tend to leave behind things mostly in the evening - 6 pm, 7 pm, and 8 pm.

For 2024, the dates that made it to the list were May 10 (Friday, Akshay Tritiya), August 3 (Saturday, Shivratri), and September 28 (Saturday).

The Uber list reveals that the most forgetful days of the week were Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Most common items people forgot:

Some items seem to be repeat offenders when it comes to being forgotten in cabs. Topping the list are backpacks, earphones, phones, wallets, sunglasses, keys, clothes, laptops, water bottles—and yes, even passports. Sound familiar? Ever left any of these behind in a ride?

Unique items people have left in Uber:

They include:

Cow Ghee 25kg

Wheelchair

Bansuri (flute)

Hair wig

Gas burner stove

Wedding saree

Gold biscuit

Telescope

Ultrasonic dog bark control device

Hawan kund (sacred fire altar)

How to retrieve lost items?

The company also added step-by-step instructions on how to retrieve lost items.

Tap on “Menu” icon

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something

Tap “Report an issue with this trip”

Tap “I lost an item”

Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”

Once you reach this step, enter your phone number, and Uber will connect you to the driver. If you left your belongings in the cab, you can coordinate with the driver to retrieve them. However, if you cannot contact the driver, you can report the loss using the Uber app.