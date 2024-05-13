Mumbai looks like ‘Hollywood movie shot in Mexico’: Netizens on rain, dust storm in financial capital of India

Mumbai has been grappling with a severe dust storm coupled with heavy rainfall, leading to poor air quality and reduced visibility across the city. As the unusual weather whipped through the city, people took to social media platforms to share photos and videos. This led to “Mumbai Rains” topping the trends in India on X (formerly Twitter), with more than 11,500 tweets at the time of writing this article. Mumbai: A NOWCAST issued at 4 pm forecasted gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/hr, thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to intense rainfall. Isolated areas were expected to experience hail. (X/@josephradhik)

An individual took to X to share a picture from the city and wrote, “Mumbai disappeared in a flash.”

Another asked, “What’s going on in Mumbai?” while sharing a picture of the dust storm in the city.

A third said that the city currently looks like a “Hollywood movie shot in Mexico”.

A giant billboard collapsed on a petrol station in Ghatkopar amid the heavy rainfall and dust storms. At least 100 people were reported to be trapped under the white billboard. Among them, three are reported to be dead, and at least 54 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The injured people were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, and their condition was reported as stable.

In another heart-wrenching incident, a scaffolding fell in Wadala East as vehicles passed by during the bad weather conditions in Mumbai. At least seven people were injured and have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

Heavy winds, lightning, and rain lashed Mumbai and nearby regions of Thane and Palghar. The most affected areas include Thane, Palghar, and the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, such as Mulund, Titwala, and Kalyan. A NOWCAST issued at 4 pm forecasted gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/hr, thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to intense rainfall. Isolated areas were expected to experience hail.

In some parts of Mumbai, winds were predicted to reach speeds of 40-50 km/hr, accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall. Dadar encountered conditions resembling a dust storm briefly due to strong winds, while eastern and northern areas experienced heavy rain for over 40 minutes.

Due to the bad weather conditions, metro and train services between several stations have been suspended. Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also temporarily suspended due to low visibility and rains. At least 15 flights were diverted.

Several incidents of trees falling were also reported in the city, and some areas also experienced power outages.