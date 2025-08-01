Mumbai 'maharaj' charges 18,000 per month, cooks in 10-12 homes a day: '30 minutes per house'

A lawyer’s post about her cook charging ₹18,000 for 30 minutes of service on social media has piqued people’s interest. She shared that the ‘maharaja’ works at 10-12 houses in the same complex each month, ensuring he saves commuting time while having a stable income. Talking to HT.com, Ayushi Doshi said that though his charges seem a bit unbelievable, it’s “worth it” because he is good at what he does. An advocate’s tweet about her cook in Mumbai charging ₹ 18,000 for 30 minutes of work has created chatter on social media. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“My Maharaj (Cook) •Charges ₹18k per house •Max 30 mins per house •10–12 houses daily •Free food & free chai everywhere •Gets paid on time or leaves without a goodbye,” she tweeted. Comparing the life of the skilled worker with that of a corporate employee, she wittily added, “Meanwhile, I’m out here saying ‘gentle reminder’ with trembling hands with minimum salary.”

Her tweet received several remarks, including some where people doubted the authenticity of her claims. Addressing them, Doshi shared an update.

“Mumbai folks, back me up! This is what good Maharajs charge in decent localities. The same cook charges ₹2.5k a day for a family of 12 isn’t overcharging, it’s just how things work here,” she posted.

“And no, it’s not ‘engagement farming.’ It’s just real life experience in one of the most expensive cities in the country. If you can’t relate, maybe just accept the difference in cost of living and keep scrolling instead of shouting ‘fake’ in the comments, she added.

Talking to HT.com, Doshi explained, “I know 18,000 per household for 2 meals sounds a bit unbelievable & honestly, that’s the reaction I got from many people too. But that’s genuinely what you pay in a decent locality in Mumbai. Of course, not all cooks charge that much, many charge 10- 12k as well. But if someone is really good, efficient, and has built a reputation, they can charge a premium. The cook I mentioned is known in our entire locality for almost 10 years & the families trust him completely. Good cooks with solid reputations charge that much, and people are willing to pay because they deliver quality, consistency, and speed.”

She continued that the cook works for 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the household size. He works in 10-12 flats in the same complex.

“So it’s very much possible for him to make 1.8- 2 lakhs a month, without any exaggeration,” she added.

Social media reacts:

Some people were simply amused by the fact that the cook could finish his work within 30 minutes. An individual wrote, "It’s cook or AI?” Another joked, “Only a Mumbaikar would relate to your post.” A third joined, “Masterchef hai kya?”

“The reason I made the post wasn’t just to talk about his income. My point was something deeper… that today, even after getting multiple degrees, working long hours in a corporate job, handling work stress, meeting deadlines, being available on weekends, and barely getting time for yourself, many people still don’t earn what he does. And even if they do, they often don’t have the same kind of work-life balance or peace of mind,” Doshi said.

“Meanwhile, skilled workers like him, who’ve mastered their craft, are running their own schedules, earning well, and living peacefully. That’s the contrast I wanted to bring out. It wasn’t to compare or complain, just to say, the game has changed. And maybe it’s time we stop looking down on jobs that don’t come with a desk and a LinkedIn profile,” she added.